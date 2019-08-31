Scenic Ohio River road closed after erosion damages pavement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scenic Ohio River road closed after erosion damages pavement

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana roadway with scenic views of the Ohio River is closed indefinitely due to erosion that's sent pieces of it crumbling down the riverbank.

Officials in the town of Clarksville closed the roadway in late August amid public safety concerns.

The News and Tribune reports that the roadway, which encompasses three separate roads, boasts scenic views of the river and the McAlpine Locks and Dam in adjacent Louisville, Kentucky.

Clarksville Town Council President Paul Fetter says the town made significant repairs to the roadway in 2011, but repeated Ohio River flooding this year eroded the riverbank, damaging the pavement.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved a riverbank stabilization plan, but the road is closed for the foreseeable future because the town needs funding for those improvements.

