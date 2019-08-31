Saturday is mostly dry with a small chance of afternoon rain - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saturday is mostly dry with a small chance of afternoon rain

(WSIL) -- Showers lingered for some in the early hours of this morning. Most will stay dry the rest of the day with mostly cloudy to eventually partly cloudy skies this afternoon. There is a small chance of a shower in southern Illinois this afternoon. High temperatures today will top out in the low to mid 80's. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back with another update tonight. 

