Carbondale police investigating overnight shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale police investigating overnight shooting

By Daniel Valle, Producer
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened in the 300 block of East Hester Street at around 10 Friday night according to a Facebook post by the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Police.

The post said that a student was shot by an unknown suspect resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police tell News 3 they cannot comment since it's an ongoing investigation.

