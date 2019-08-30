BC-MO-FBH--Prep Scores, MO

By The Associated Press



BC-MO-FBH--Prep Scores,635

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 31, Butler 0

Albany 48, Veritas Christian, Kan. 0

Ash Grove 44, Diamond 12

Ava 38, Buffalo 36, OT

Blair Oaks 23, Maryville 14

Blue Springs 37, William Chrisman 13

Bolivar 54, Eldon 8

Boonville 19, Pleasant Hill 14

Branson 42, Republic 29

Cabool 52, Doniphan 2

Camdenton 39, Waynesville 12

Cameron 51, KC Northeast 13

Carrollton 14, Fayette 6

Carthage 35, Nixa 0

Caruthersville 50, Miller Career 12

Cass-Midway 19, Warsaw 6

Cassville 42, Aurora 0

Center 59, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0

Central (New Madrid County) 65, Malden 18

Centralia 35, Monroe City 6

Charleston 48, Portageville 8

Chillicothe 20, Marshall 7

Clark County 42, Highland 6

Cole Camp 41, Concordia 7

Crest Ridge 20, Archie 14

Drexel 24, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 18

Excelsior Springs 51, Southeast 20

Fair Grove 29, Mountain Grove 7

Fayetteville, Ark. 64, Vianney 0

Gallatin 32, North Platte 12

Grain Valley 14, Savannah 12

Hallsville 40, Tolton Catholic 0

Helias Catholic 46, Hannibal 0

Hermann 30, Montgomery County 12

Hickman High School 14, Pattonville 7

Hollister 23, East Newton 16

Jackson 48, Webster Groves 0

Jasper 38, Greenfield 6

Joplin 36, Willard 13

Kearney 34, Harrisonville 14

Kelly 21, East Prairie 18

Kennett 49, Fredericktown 0

Knob Noster 50, Versailles 14

Lafayette County 19, South Callaway 14

Lamar 38, Logan-Rogersville 19

Lathrop 42, Trenton 14

Lebanon 28, Kickapoo 7

Lee's Summit Community Christian 41, St. Michael 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Warrenton 14

Liberty 17, Lee's Summit 12

Liberty North 23, Lee's Summit North 21

Lighthouse 48, California 12

Lutheran (St. Charles) 75, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 0

MICDS 34, Poplar Bluff 27

Macon 28, Kirksville 20, OT

Marceline 22, Scotland County 12

Marionville 52, Pleasant Hope 0

Mark Twain 26, Louisiana 0

Marquette 27, Parkway North 0

Marshfield 31, McDonald County 14

McCluer 8, Jennings 0

Mid-Buchanan 35, Princeton 0

Mid-Buchanan 35, Princeton/Mercer 0

Miller 48, Stockton/Sheldon 6

Moberly 35, Smith-Cotton 28

Mound City-Craig 52, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 0

Mt. Vernon 22, Monett 21

North Kansas City 24, Grandview 8

Oak Grove 28, Lawson 10

Oakville 3, Hazelwood West 0

Odessa 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0

Osage 14, Fulton 6

Ozark 21, Neosho 7

Palmyra 7, Brookfield 6

Paris 28, Harrisburg 18

Park Hill 19, Lee's Summit West 6

Pembroke Hill 31, El Dorado Springs 6

Pierce City 27, Lockwood/Golden City 14

Platte County 38, Oak Park 15

Plattsburg 7, Milan 6

Potosi 44, Owensville 28

Priory 21, St. Charles 0

Putnam County 21, St. Joseph Christian 0

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Park Hill South 0

Raytown 23, Blue Springs South 21

Raytown South 6, Fort Osage 0

Reeds Spring 61, Nevada 6

Rockhurst 16, Rock Bridge 14

Rolla 32, Glendale 24

Ruskin 18, Belton 13

Salem 32, St. James 6

Scott City 49, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0

Skyline 43, Forsyth 8

Slater 48, Santa Fe 0

Smithville 40, Central (St. Joseph) 0

South Harrison 22, East Buchanan 18

South Shelby 16, Bowling Green 12

Southern Boone County 20, Mexico 0

Springfield Catholic 41, Seneca 26

St. Clair 17, Central (Park Hills) 14

St. Francis Borgia 38, Pacific 0

Staley 42, Truman 6

Ste. Genevieve 49, Dexter 7

Stewartsville/Osborne 36, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 14

Strafford 20, Willow Springs 0

Thayer 30, Hayti 12

Tipton 41, St. Paul Lutheran 12

Valle Catholic 36, St. Vincent 7

Van Horn 28, East (Kansas City) 27

WACO, Wayland, Iowa 48, North Shelby 38

Warrensburg 42, Lift for Life Academy 7

Washington 7, Seckman 6

Webb City 34, Carl Junction 0

Wellington-Napoleon 44, University Academy 12

West Plains 42, Hillcrest 14

West Platte 20, Lone Jack/Kingville 0

Westran 40, Salisbury 15

Windsor 38, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 30

Winnetonka 47, Benton 20

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, South Holt-Nodaway Holt 33

Wright City 23, Winfield 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.