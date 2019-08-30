BC-MO-FBH--Prep Scores, MO

By The Associated Press
Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 31, Butler 0
Albany 48, Veritas Christian, Kan. 0
Ash Grove 44, Diamond 12
Ava 38, Buffalo 36, OT
Blair Oaks 23, Maryville 14
Blue Springs 37, William Chrisman 13
Bolivar 54, Eldon 8
Boonville 19, Pleasant Hill 14
Branson 42, Republic 29
Cabool 52, Doniphan 2
Camdenton 39, Waynesville 12
Cameron 51, KC Northeast 13
Carrollton 14, Fayette 6
Carthage 35, Nixa 0
Caruthersville 50, Miller Career 12
Cass-Midway 19, Warsaw 6
Cassville 42, Aurora 0
Center 59, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0
Central (New Madrid County) 65, Malden 18
Centralia 35, Monroe City 6
Charleston 48, Portageville 8
Chillicothe 20, Marshall 7
Clark County 42, Highland 6
Cole Camp 41, Concordia 7
Crest Ridge 20, Archie 14
Drexel 24, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 18
Excelsior Springs 51, Southeast 20
Fair Grove 29, Mountain Grove 7
Fayetteville, Ark. 64, Vianney 0
Gallatin 32, North Platte 12
Grain Valley 14, Savannah 12
Hallsville 40, Tolton Catholic 0
Helias Catholic 46, Hannibal 0
Hermann 30, Montgomery County 12
Hickman High School 14, Pattonville 7
Hollister 23, East Newton 16
Jackson 48, Webster Groves 0
Jasper 38, Greenfield 6
Joplin 36, Willard 13
Kearney 34, Harrisonville 14
Kelly 21, East Prairie 18
Kennett 49, Fredericktown 0
Knob Noster 50, Versailles 14
Lafayette County 19, South Callaway 14
Lamar 38, Logan-Rogersville 19
Lathrop 42, Trenton 14
Lebanon 28, Kickapoo 7
Lee's Summit Community Christian 41, St. Michael 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Warrenton 14
Liberty 17, Lee's Summit 12
Liberty North 23, Lee's Summit North 21
Lighthouse 48, California 12
Lutheran (St. Charles) 75, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 0
MICDS 34, Poplar Bluff 27
Macon 28, Kirksville 20, OT
Marceline 22, Scotland County 12
Marionville 52, Pleasant Hope 0
Mark Twain 26, Louisiana 0
Marquette 27, Parkway North 0
Marshfield 31, McDonald County 14
McCluer 8, Jennings 0
Mid-Buchanan 35, Princeton 0
Miller 48, Stockton/Sheldon 6
Moberly 35, Smith-Cotton 28
Mound City-Craig 52, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 0
Mt. Vernon 22, Monett 21
North Kansas City 24, Grandview 8
Oak Grove 28, Lawson 10
Oakville 3, Hazelwood West 0
Odessa 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0
Osage 14, Fulton 6
Ozark 21, Neosho 7
Palmyra 7, Brookfield 6
Paris 28, Harrisburg 18
Park Hill 19, Lee's Summit West 6
Pembroke Hill 31, El Dorado Springs 6
Pierce City 27, Lockwood/Golden City 14
Platte County 38, Oak Park 15
Plattsburg 7, Milan 6
Potosi 44, Owensville 28
Priory 21, St. Charles 0
Putnam County 21, St. Joseph Christian 0
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Park Hill South 0
Raytown 23, Blue Springs South 21
Raytown South 6, Fort Osage 0
Reeds Spring 61, Nevada 6
Rockhurst 16, Rock Bridge 14
Rolla 32, Glendale 24
Ruskin 18, Belton 13
Salem 32, St. James 6
Scott City 49, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0
Skyline 43, Forsyth 8
Slater 48, Santa Fe 0
Smithville 40, Central (St. Joseph) 0
South Harrison 22, East Buchanan 18
South Shelby 16, Bowling Green 12
Southern Boone County 20, Mexico 0
Springfield Catholic 41, Seneca 26
St. Clair 17, Central (Park Hills) 14
St. Francis Borgia 38, Pacific 0
Staley 42, Truman 6
Ste. Genevieve 49, Dexter 7
Stewartsville/Osborne 36, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 14
Strafford 20, Willow Springs 0
Thayer 30, Hayti 12
Tipton 41, St. Paul Lutheran 12
Valle Catholic 36, St. Vincent 7
Van Horn 28, East (Kansas City) 27
WACO, Wayland, Iowa 48, North Shelby 38
Warrensburg 42, Lift for Life Academy 7
Washington 7, Seckman 6
Webb City 34, Carl Junction 0
Wellington-Napoleon 44, University Academy 12
West Plains 42, Hillcrest 14
West Platte 20, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
Westran 40, Salisbury 15
Windsor 38, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 30
Winnetonka 47, Benton 20
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, South Holt-Nodaway Holt 33
Wright City 23, Winfield 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
