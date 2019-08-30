Herrin Tigers honor fallen trooper - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Herrin Tigers honor fallen trooper

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- Some athletes in our area are doing their part to honor fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

The Herrin Tigers football team wore a special helmet Friday night as they played Waterloo, Hopkins’ hometown.

The helmet read:

In Loving Memory
Trooper Nicholas Hopkins
End of Watch: 8/23/2019
“God Speed Trooper Nicholas Hopkins”

The picture was posted on Facebook by the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police who said they're very proud of the Tigers for showing respect to one of their fallen brothers.

