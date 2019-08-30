Marion mayor proposes sales tax increase, property tax relief

MARION (WSIL) -- The cost of items in Marion stores could be going up soon, but property owners would not owe as much under the mayor's new proposal.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher said he doesn't like messing with taxes.

"I'm not a huge fan anymore than anybody else is of any kind of tax. I think they all stink," Absher said. "The truth is, governments have to have revenue to operate off of and provide those services."

Absher asked the council earlier this year to come up with a list of priorities, and commissioners came back with five specific ways to make Marion better.

The issue is raising the money it costs to get those things done, so he's proposing a sales tax increase of three quarters of a percent: from a rate of 8.75 percent to 9.5 percent.

To offset the increase, he wants to eliminate the city's property tax levy, roughly 8 percent of the average homeowner's bill.

"My personal feeling is this kind of change is more beneficial to the average person that lives here," Absher said.

Absher says net result from the changes would be close to $1.8 million for the city annually, money that would go to things like efforts to clean up the city.

"Outside of making that investment, we will not look any better 10 years from now than we look today," Absher said. "And I believe that most people who live here and love it here recognize that we have do some work to do."

He also feels like the change will help people who live in Marion more than it would hurt, since a majority of sales tax revenue comes from people who don't live in the city.

"It's just leaning a little bit on our retail abilities here in town and trying to generate a little extra revenue there and giving quite a bit of revenue back to our residents," Absher said.

Absher said it could hurt people who don't own property and wouldn't see their rent drop, but hopefully, landlords would pass along the tax cut.

"One argument might be is that maybe that keeps them able to keep rents down for longer," Absher said. "Maybe it allows them to improve their properties a little bit longer."

Ultimately, Absher hopes the plan will bring more people into Marion.

The city is holding a special meeting to discuss this plan on September 3, but no action will be taken that night.

Absher said the sales tax increase would have to be approved by October though because of state regulations.