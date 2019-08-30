Overpass dedicated to fallen Illinois State trooper - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Overpass dedicated to fallen Illinois State trooper

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police troopers gathered in Stephenson County Friday afternoon, to honor fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story. She was struck and killed by a semitrailer in the line of duty on U.S. Route 20 in March.

Friday afternoon, state and local leaders held a ceremony to dedicate a bridge in her honor, the Trooper Brooke Jones-Story Memorial Overpass. Hundreds attended the ceremony, followed by a procession on U.S. Highway 20 to the Springfield Road overpass.

Brooke’s family passed beneath Springfield Road when they departed the ceremony at the Stephenson County Visitors Center.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.