Overpass dedicated to fallen Illinois State trooper

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police troopers gathered in Stephenson County Friday afternoon, to honor fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story. She was struck and killed by a semitrailer in the line of duty on U.S. Route 20 in March.

Friday afternoon, state and local leaders held a ceremony to dedicate a bridge in her honor, the Trooper Brooke Jones-Story Memorial Overpass. Hundreds attended the ceremony, followed by a procession on U.S. Highway 20 to the Springfield Road overpass.

Brooke’s family passed beneath Springfield Road when they departed the ceremony at the Stephenson County Visitors Center.