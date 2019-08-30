Food vendors remain busy at Du Quoin State Fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Food vendors remain busy at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite some pretty decent weather, leaders with the Du Quoin State Fair admit, they're not seeing as many people as they'd like on the fairgrounds.

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross says this year's turn out has been low compared to previous years. 

"We're not breaking records by any means, but we definitely are taking advantage of the good weather, and folks are coming out," says Gross. 

But food vendor Phillip Nelson says, even with less foot traffic this year, his business hasn't been affected. For several years, Nelson has traveled from western Illinois to set up his roasted nuts shop at the Du Quoin State Fair.

"It seems to be pretty good for us this year. It's actually a little up from last year at this point." 

Kevin Wilkes owns Sparta House of Wings. He says his business has been pretty successful at the fairgrounds. 

"For me, it's actually been pretty decent. We're ready for this weekend, however, there has been a great consistency."

Gross says he's not losing hope. He believes next year the fair will be bigger and better. 

"This year's goal was really to stabilize that and show the community that we want to bring the fair back to its glory days."

Nelson believes it. 

"We know this fair has had its ups and downs, and we hope that things turn around and continue to go upward," says Nelson. 

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Du Quoin State Fair, you still have time to go. The fair continues through Labor Day. 
 

