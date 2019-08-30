Food vendors remain busy at Du Quoin State Fair

Hurricane Dorian has gotten a little stronger in recent hours and more strengthening is expected.
Despite some pretty decent weather, leaders with the Du Quoin State Fair admit, they're not seeing as many people as they'd like on the fairgrounds.
Illinois State Police troopers gathered in Stephenson County Friday afternoon, to honor fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
E-cigarette giant Juul Labs is facing a mounting number of state and federal investigations into its marketing and sales practices, as a top Trump administration official pledged Friday to use all of the government's regulatory and enforcement power "to stop the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use."
After 26 years in the sports department, Darren Kinnard is stepping away to pursue other opportunities.
A federal appeals court has ruled that travelers can sue the government over mistreatment by government airport screeners
Valerie Harper, who played lovable, street smart Rhoda in two sitcoms, dies at 80
Shawnee Health Care has been recognized as a national leader in quality.
Two local canine handlers recently won awards for how well they work with their assigned dogs.
Phillip Butler was sworn in Friday. He replaces Evan Owens who was named associate judge earlier this month.
