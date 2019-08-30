Darren Kinnard wraps 26 years at WSIL

(WSIL) – Whether it be on the sidelines at a game or on the anchor desk in the studio, Darren Kinnard has been the go-to guy for sports in southern Illinois.

Now, after 26 years in the sports department, Darren is stepping away to pursue other opportunities. But we couldn’t let him go without reminding him of the impact he’s had during his time at WSIL.

"There is probably no one in southern Illinois who knows as much about local high school sports as Darren. During his more than 25 years of covering local teams, he's earned the respect of coaches and players alike. His shoes will be hard to fill," said news anchor Mark Kiesling.

"You will not find a harder worker in this business than that man right there," said Jim Rasor about Darren.

"You've made such an impact on so many people's lives, including my own, so I just wanted to say thank you. You've made southern Illinois a better place," shared former sports anchor Maddie Sattler.

"It has been an honor working with Darren for more than a decade. His dedication to telling local sports stories will be truly missed here at WSIL. His humor will also be hard to replace in the newsroom," added Jeff Weinrich, Acting News Director.