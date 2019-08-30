Butler sworn in as Franklin County State's Attorney

BENTON (WSIL) – There’s a new state’s attorney in Franklin County.

Phillip Butler was sworn in Friday. He replaces Evan Owens who was named associate judge earlier this month.

Butler says he’s ready to take on the challenge and is wasting no time getting to work.

"The first thing I'm going to do is, I've got a sentencing hearing that I'm going to go downstairs and argue a sentencing hearing. Past that, I'm meeting with staff and discussing possible changes for the future."

Butler says the best advice he's gotten from his predecessor is to "do what's just." He plans to make that motto his top priority.