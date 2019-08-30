Ole Miss student indicted in death of student from Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ole Miss student indicted in death of student from Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A University of Mississippi student has been indicted for capital murder in the killing of a fellow student whose slaying shocked many in and around the Ole Miss community.

The indictment accuses Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas, of kidnapping and killing Alexandria "Ally" Kostial of Kirkwood, Missouri. Her body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university campus.

Defense attorney Tony Farese tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Theesfeld denies the crime and will maintain his plea of not guilty when he's arraigned.

Theesfeld was arrested July 22. His defense team last week asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation for him.

Theesfeld, a business student, has been suspended by the university. He's jailed without bail.

