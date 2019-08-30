Shawnee Health recognized among best care providers in nation

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A local healthcare provider has been recognized as a national leader in quality.

The Health Resources and Services Administration recognized Shawnee Health Care. The award is given annually to only 1 to 2 percent of health centers nationwide.

Patsy Jensen, Shawnee Health Care Executive Director, says it's the staff that makes that quality of care possible.

"When you come to a Shawnee Health Center clinic, you're going to get the highest quality available throughout this country. And that's important because that means the staff are really committed to this community, and improving the life and health of the people who live here," Jensen said.

Shawnee Health Care is one of only five care providers in the state of Illinois to receive the designation.