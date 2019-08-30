K-9 officers and their dogs win awards

MARION (WSIL) -- Two local canine handlers recently won awards for how well they work with their assigned dogs.

James Wright, a sergeant with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and Brett Garden, a canine handling patrolman with the Carbondale Police Department, took their dogs, Indy and Brak, to the Canine Olympics in Indiana.

Both took home several awards, including one individual first place award and a second place team award.

Garden says developing a routine is key when handling a police dog.

"He understands when I come around the house to go back to the pen to get him out, what's getting ready to happen, if it's play time with the kids, because they're usually 500 yards in front of me running and screaming his name so he knows that it's play time, or when I come around with my uniform on he knows it's time to get up, get in the truck, we're getting out we're going to work," Garden said.

Different competitions test the dogs and their handlers on handling, searching, and focusing abilities.



