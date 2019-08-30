Kaylor named Massac County sheriff

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- For the last few months, Chad Kaylor has been teased about being groomed as the next leader of the Massac County Sheriff's Department.

On the day of his swearing-in ceremony, Kaylor asked people to refrain from calling him 'sheriff' until it was made official.

It became a reality Friday as more than two dozen family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to watch Kaylor take the next step in his law enforcement career.

The 17-year veteran and former Marine stood up, raised his right hand, recited the oath of office and shook the judge's hand prompting an applause from onlookers and a loud 'Oorah' by a fellow Marine.

"It was something that I had looked into and thought about very hard," Sheriff Kaylor said. "I think I'm up to the task, and this is something I want to go after."

Ted Holder held the position for eight years before electing to retire after a 40-year career. He says he had his mind set since February to pick Kaylor as his replacement.

"I knew I had my replacement. I didn't tell him that, but I started putting more responsibilities on him to see if he could do the job, and Chad has done an outstanding job," Holder said.

Sheriff Kaylor worked as an investigator at the start of Holder's tenure and was appointed as chief deputy for a few months before being sworn-in as sheriff.

Among Kaylor's priorities are continuing to fight meth use across the county and getting school resource officers in every school in the county.

"The incident that happened at Maple Grove Elementary school with the bullet that landed there, that was an eye-opener," Sheriff Kaylor said.