Congressman John Shimkus will not seek re-election in 2020.
Congressman John Shimkus will not seek re-election in 2020.
More than two dozen family, friends, and fellow officers gathered Friday to watch Chad Kaylor take the next step in his law enforcement career.
More than two dozen family, friends, and fellow officers gathered Friday to watch Chad Kaylor take the next step in his law enforcement career.
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash
Forecasters say "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Dorian is approaching the northwestern Bahamas
Forecasters say "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Dorian is approaching the northwestern Bahamas
Suspected nation-state hackers used malware-laden websites to infect iPhones with spyware in what security researchers are calling the worst general security failure yet affecting the Apple devices.
Suspected nation-state hackers used malware-laden websites to infect iPhones with spyware in what security researchers are calling the worst general security failure yet affecting the Apple devices.
Congressman John Shimkus will not seek re-election in 2020.
Congressman John Shimkus will not seek re-election in 2020.
WSIL - Bottom line forecast, most of the holiday weekend will be ok for outdoor activities most of the time for most of us. ...
WSIL - Bottom line forecast, most of the holiday weekend will be ok for outdoor activities most of the time for most of us. ...
WSIL -- It's Labor Day weekend, and for many, it's the last travel weekend of the summer.
WSIL -- It's Labor Day weekend, and for many, it's the last travel weekend of the summer.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 2019 Miss Illinois winner is kicking off her statewide tour this weekend in southern Illinois.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 2019 Miss Illinois winner is kicking off her statewide tour this weekend in southern Illinois.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses around the region are looking to hire new faces this week's edition of Job Squad.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses around the region are looking to hire new faces this week's edition of Job Squad.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A weak cold front and a disturbance shifting eastward this afternoon could bring a couple isolated storms to counties in the northwest sections of our viewing area.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A weak cold front and a disturbance shifting eastward this afternoon could bring a couple isolated storms to counties in the northwest sections of our viewing area.