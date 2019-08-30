Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement

Posted: Updated:

By SUSAN HAIGH and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Connecticut (AP) - An offer from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to settle some 2,000 lawsuits over their contribution to the national opioid crisis is receiving growing pushback from state and local officials.

They say the proposed deal doesn't include enough money or accountability.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Friday called for the company, which is headquartered in the state, to be forced out of the opioid business altogether.

He said he wants the controlling Sackler family to pay billions of dollars they siphoned out of Purdue.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she wants any settlement to include more than the $10 billion to $12 billion offered by Purdue and the $3 billion offered from the Sacklers, an amount that represents just a portion of the family's fortune.

