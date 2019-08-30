County chair in N. Illinois can get lawyer to sue colleagues - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

County chair in N. Illinois can get lawyer to sue colleagues

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - The chairman of the Winnebago County Board has won approval to hire to a lawyer to file a lawsuit against fellow members who have diluted his powers.

Frank Haney sought his own lawyer because it would have been a conflict for the state's attorney to represent both sides. The Rockford Register Star says attorney Ken Florey will be paid by taxpayers. A judge approved the request Friday.

Haney says the board violated his rights and the will of voters with a March ordinance that took budget and management authority away from him. But Haney's critics say the county board has plenty of discretion to change the chairman's duties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.