Mixed bag forecast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mixed bag forecast

WSIL - Bottom line forecast, most of the holiday weekend will be ok for outdoor activities most of the time for most of us.  Everyone needs to be aware of the wrinkles and the little chances.  An isolated shower even a thunderstorm can't be ruled out Saturday with the biggest chances in SEMO and the smallest chances in WKY.  Afternoon temperatures should top 85 for most but SE breezes should provide some relief in the shade. 

Jim will have an updated forecast and a look at radar on News 3 this evening. 

