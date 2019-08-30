Alfred Jackson, half-brother of late rock star Prince, dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Alfred Jackson, half-brother of late rock star Prince, dies

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A half-brother of the late rock superstar Prince has died, leaving five Prince siblings to share in the musician's fortune.

An attorney for Alfred Jackson, Asa Weston, said Friday that the 66-year-old Jackson died Wednesday night or Thursday night in his home outside of Kansas City, Missouri. He says the cause of death is unknown.

Jackson was the son of Prince's mother, Mattie Baker, and Alfred Jackson Sr.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose in 2016 without leaving a will. His estate remains tied up in legal proceedings in Minnesota.

Jackson told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that he had not seen or spoken with Prince for nearly 15 years, though an attorney later clarified that Jackson had actually had "sporadic talks and visits" with Prince over those years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.