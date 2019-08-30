Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office says Gov. Mike Parson should stop using the First Amendment to justify withholding some public information.

Parson's office has cited the First Amendment when refusing to release information such as phone numbers, addresses and emails of private citizens who contacted the governor's office.

The Kansas City Star reports Deputy Attorney General Justin Smith wrote in a letter to Parson Thursday that courts have allowed redactions in specific cases but "not as a blanket approach."

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democratic candidate for governor, asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt in May for an opinion on whether Parson's approach violated the open records law.

Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said in a statement Friday the governor's actions were intended to protect people from possible harassment. She said previous administrations had redacted the same information.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.