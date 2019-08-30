ISP wants you to drive safe this Labor Day weekend

WSIL -- It's Labor Day weekend, and for many, it's the last travel weekend of the summer.

The long, three-day weekend means people will be out on the roads and law enforcement wants you to be safe.

Illinois State Police says they want drivers to reach their destination and get back home safely.

That means being aware of the top four fatal violations and avoiding them.

Those include speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving and not wearing your seat belt.

Trooper Bridget Rice with District adds that means putting your cell phone down and keeping your eyes on the road.

"We want people to put their phones down. We want people to put their electronic communication devices down," Rice explains. "Turn the ringer off if you have to. Set up an automatic message if you're driving."

The trooper adds it's best for drivers to leave early that way they're not tempted to speed and to put in the travel destination into the GPS before hitting the road.