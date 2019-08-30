Former Chicago school guard charged with assaulting 4 girls - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Chicago school guard charged with assaulting 4 girls

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago Public Schools security guard is accused of sexually assaulting at least four girls under age 12 since 2001.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke denied bail Thursday for 67-year-old James Wilson Jr. He faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Wilson used his position to threaten to change an 11-year-old niece's grades if she didn't have sex with him and told a 7-year-old he would kill her parents if she said anything about what he did.

Wilson surrendered to police Tuesday. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.

Prosecutors said Wilson was the subject of CPS investigations in 2004 and 2009 for inappropriate sexual conversations with students. He resigned in 2009.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.