Job Squad: August 30, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses around the region are looking to hire new faces in this edition of Job Squad.

Centerstone is looking for a Behavioral Health Nurse in Marion, IL. The right candidate needs to have a valid RN license with the state of Illinois. Centerstone also needs Master level Outpatient Counselors and Assessment Clinicians in West Frankfort, IL. You can apply online here or contact Jolene Johnston at Jolene.johnston@Centerstone.org.

Glenbrook Nursing Home in Vienna is hiring Direct Support Professionals and non DSPs for midnight shift. The right candidate must have a valid drivers license, Proof of Insurance and a GED or high school Diploma. You can apply in person at 801 N. 1st Street Vienna, IL 62995.

Wexford Health Sources is looking to fill a couple positions at Vienna Correctional Center. First, they're looking for a Director of Nursing. The position is full time and offers a competitive benefits package. Wexford also needs a full-time Site Manager at Vienna Correctional Center. You can contact Jennifer Richter at jrichter@wexfordhealth.com or apply at this link.

General Dynamics in Marion is looking to hire a Buyer. The right candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in business, finance, or accounting and have at least 3-5 years purchasing experience in an industrial environment. Interested applicants can apply here.

This weeks Dream Job will be of interest to football fans who love to chow-down. Sports betting website Pickswise is looking to fill its NFL Food Tester position. The job description includes traveling to NFL stadiums to taste the finest tacos, nachos, burgers, hotdogs and sandwiches the league has to offer. In addition to travel tickets to each included NFL game and a food budget, Pickswise will also throw in $500. All you have to do is enter a random drawing and be 21 years or older. Go to Pickswise.com before September 9 to sign up.





