Forecasters warn of flash flooding after storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches and advisories across parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma after a night of heavy rain.

In Kansas, wind gusts of more than 70 mph downed trees and power poles Thursday night. The storm left about 9,500 Westar Energy customers without power in the Emporia area at the peak of the storm, leading to school closures.

In Missouri, the state's transportation department is reporting that about 40 roads are closed because of flooding, mostly in the western party of the state.

The Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association warned in an email that rains will cause water levels in the Missouri River and its tributaries to rise again. The email says the threat of flash flooding will continue for the next few days.

