Woman falls on tracks, struck and killed by train

CHICAGO (AP) - A 35-year-old woman has died in Chicago after she fell on train tracks and was struck by a train.

Chicago Police say the woman was standing on the platform just south of downtown just before 6 a.m. on Friday when she apparently suffered a medical and fell onto the Red Line tracks.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police say when emergency crews reached the woman she was "under a rail and showed signs of electrocution." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two Chicago Transit Authority workers were also taken to a nearby police after suffering panic attacks.

The name of the woman has not been released.

