Miss Illinois begins her statewide tour with stops in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- This year's Miss Illinois winner is kicking off her statewide tour this weekend.

Ariel Beverly took home the crown for Miss Illinois 2019 in June. She stopped by News 3 This Morning to share her passion for the arts in education. As a former art teacher, she knows just how important it can be for kids to have access to fine arts programs like music, art, dance, and theater in school.

"My goal as I travel the state is to work to make sure that every school in Illinois has at least one fine arts teacher and that we include the arts as a core part of the curriculum by requiring at least one credit in the fine arts to graduate high school in Illinois," says Beverly.

Beverly will go on to compete in the 2020 Miss America Competition December, 19 from 7-9pm in Connecticut. The competition will air on NBC.