Police search for missing 4-year-old in Kansas City suburb

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy with Autism who apparently wandered away from his suburban Kansas City home during a storm.

The Raytown Police Department said in a Facebook post that that the child was reported missing just before 3 a.m. Friday after a family member discovered he was gone. Police say it appears he walked out of the house wearing nothing but a diaper.

Police say the boy goes by Joey. His last name wasn't released.

