Crash involving Hyatt Regency van sends 9 to the hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash involving Hyatt Regency van sends 9 to the hospital

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky hotel shuttle bus heading to Blue Grass Airport collided with another vehicle, sending nine people to the hospital.

News outlets report a silver car was turning left near an intersection Thursday when it collided with a Hyatt Regency shuttle bus.

Lexington Fire Department Maj. Tony Johnston says six of the people were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

The general manager of Lexington's Hyatt Regency, Ron Van Haaren, says the other occupants were taken to the hospital as a precaution, including the driver.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.