Crash involving Hyatt Regency van sends 9 to the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky hotel shuttle bus heading to Blue Grass Airport collided with another vehicle, sending nine people to the hospital.

News outlets report a silver car was turning left near an intersection Thursday when it collided with a Hyatt Regency shuttle bus.

Lexington Fire Department Maj. Tony Johnston says six of the people were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

The general manager of Lexington's Hyatt Regency, Ron Van Haaren, says the other occupants were taken to the hospital as a precaution, including the driver.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

