Small chance for a couple storms late Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A large complex of storms out in western Missouri is providing a nice blanket of high clouds over our region to start Friday. The added cloud cover along with a light southwest wind has brought a warmer morning.

A weak cold front and a disturbance shifting eastward this afternoon could bring a couple isolated storms to counties in the northwest sections of our viewing area. Best chances will be in the later afternoon and through the evening. Don't cancel any plans, as the rain chance overall is still small.

The cold front washes out overhead by Saturday, but lingering moisture could lead to an isolated shower or storms through the weekend.

By Labor Day, the rain chances will be going down and the heat and humidity turning up a notch. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s on Monday and close to 90 by Tuesday afternoon.

