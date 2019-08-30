Illinois to suspend road work to ease Labor Day traffic woes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois to suspend road work to ease Labor Day traffic woes

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials are suspending road work at dozens of sites around the state to ease traffic congestion for the Labor Day holiday.

The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work at approximately 125 sites would be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 2.

The list also includes sites where roadways remain closed or lane reductions will continue to be in effect.

Motorists should still expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the affected areas . They should consider alternate routes to avoid the work areas altogether.

Officials urge motorists to pay attention to the changed conditions, signs in work zones, obey speed limits, not use mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

Online:

List of road-work suspension sites: https://bit.ly/2MIXoHB

Map with updates: https://bit.ly/2ZtTYzu

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.