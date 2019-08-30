Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational marijuana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has awarded its first licenses to businesses that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in the state next year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports regulators announced Thursday the five medical marijuana dispensaries where residents will be able to buy small amounts of the drug starting Jan. 1.

Three locations are in Chicago's suburbs: 3C Compassionate Care Centers in Joliet and Naperville and The Clinic Mundelein. The others are in central and southern Illinois: The Clinic Effingham and Saveo Health and Wellness in Canton.

The new law will allow Illinois residents to have up to 30 grams (1.05 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.

The state is expected to award dozens more licenses in the coming weeks.

