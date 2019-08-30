Kentucky State Police stepping up enforcement during holiday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police stepping up enforcement during holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say troopers are stepping up their enforcement efforts on the state's roads through Labor Day weekend.

Police say the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focuses on removing impaired drivers.

Troopers will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints statewide to enforce all traffic laws, with attention to seat belt and child restraints, vehicle safety, insurance compliance, registration violations and speeding.

