Kentucky utilities sending crews to Florida ahead of storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's two largest electric utilities are sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The crews will help with expected power outages wherever the storm makes landfall. The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 kph) and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia

Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities are sending 165 employees and contractors to Florida for the storms.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency this week.

Florida Power and Light was among several Florida utilities requesting assistance from other utility partners in the region.

