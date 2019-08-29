Residents anxious about possible communications tower near Makanda boardwalk

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Makanda is well known for its historic downtown boardwalk, but now neighbors are nervous about a new project nearby.

"We have a historical boardwalk and this is where a lot of the economy of Makanda is," Makanda resident Beth said. "We rely on tourism and a 185-foot tower would be a big concern to the citizens who work and live here."

The tower Beth is referring to is one proposed by the Illinois Central Railroad Company.

The company posted a legal notice in The Southern Illinoisan on August 7, detailing plans for a 185-foot tower near Makanda Road and Heern Street, just feet away from the boardwalk.

"I think people are going to come down here and instead of coming to historic Makanda, and enjoying the views, the nature... they're going to see a big, giant tower," Lara Ashby of Makanda said.

Neighbors met Thursday to talk about the tower and emotions are running high.

"The second I see a tower, I'm gone," one business owner said.

Several people said they emailed the contact on the legal notice but haven't heard anything back, except for a few people who received automated replies because the woman was on vacation.

Even Makanda mayor Tina Shingleton said she hasn't received much information about it.

She said the village's lawyer doesn't see the need to get involved just yet and declined to comment on camera.

Residents are worried about what the tower could mean but most of all, they just want some information.

"It's terribly frustrating because we're doing all this effort and we have all this anxiety about what's going to happen," Ashby said. "People are considering selling their businesses. It's really frustrating just to not even get a response."

News 3 has left multiple messages with the engineering firm listed on the notice, Golder Associates, but has not heard back either.

The woman in charge of information is Angela Kappen and her email is akappen@golder.com.

The plan would need approval from at least the FCC and possibly other agencies depending on the environmental impact.

