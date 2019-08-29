Shawnee National Forest to celebrate 80th anniversary

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- It's been 80 years since the Shawnee National Forest was proclaimed a national forest.

A celebration of the only national forest in Illinois will be held in the Harrisburg Public Library on September 5th at 6:30 p.m.

The program includes a presentation by Mary McCorvie, Heritage Program Manager about the early history of the Forest, as well as a special showing of a historical film featuring the Shawnee National Forest.

A re-release of The Land Changes, a film produced by the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, and first released in 1957 will be shown.

The film tells the story of how worn-out land on the Shawnee, Hoosier, and Wayne National Forests in the Ohio River Valley was improved through reforestation, protection, and proper management. The film will be accompanied by a showing of short vignettes highlighting the early Ozark Tours led by L.O. Trigg.