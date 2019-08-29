Panel discusses marijuana in the workplace

MARION (WSIL) -- The Illinois Mining Institute (IMI) held its annual convention Wednesday. One topic that was heavily discussed was the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in Illinois and how it will impact employers. A panel of four members discussed the topic as people in attendance asked questions.

Knight Hawk Coal Chief Financial Officer, Jim Smith, was one of the panel members. Smith discussed how to determine impairment as it relates to the law.

He explains, "I don't view it a whole lot different than... say alcohol... and I know that there are studies that say that it'll lead to other drugs use and drug abuse."

In May 2019, the Illinois House and Senate approved the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which will become law in January. Residents who are at least 21 years old will be allowed to legally use small amounts of marijuana. But the law also brings changes to company policies.

Attorney Shari Rhode, says an employer can not randomly test employees, even if the company has a zero-tolerance drug policy.

"What they don't have the right to do is just randomly test for cannabis or to take disciplinary actions because somebody did cannabis outside the workplace when they were not on-call," explains Rhode.

Smith says before an employee is hired, the company makes the employee take a physical and a drug test. With this new law, they'll have to make a few changes.

He explains," I think we'll change our perspective of what we're testing for. We'll test for options cocaine and meth. The other types of drugs."

Rhode says, If employers do random drug testing for marijuana after the new law is in place, employees can sue for damages.