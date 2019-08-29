Deaths caused by red-light runners hit a 10-year high

(WSIL) -- A new study found, across the country, in 2017 alone 939 people were killed by drivers running a red light. According to AAA, deaths caused by drivers running red lights hit their highest rate in 10 years.

The Williamson County Chief Deputy, Scott McCabe tells News 3 he gets the most complaints about people running red lights at the intersection of Route 13 and Highway 166 near Pittsburg.

That's why he says the results of this study don't surprise him, "We've dealt with accidents in the past where that was a factor."

McCabe says, the more drivers on the road, the greater the chance of an accident. Especially with distracted drivers.

He explains distracted drivers and people in a hurry seem to run the red lights the most. McCabe hopes the AAA study makes drivers slow down and pay attention while on the road.

"Just take a moment to slow down. It's easier to get to your location in one piece versus hurting yourself or hurting someone else," says McCabe.

To find more information on AAA study you can click here.