Union County leaders dispute over its next state's attorney

JONESBORO (WSIL) -- Leaders in Union County took each other to court Thursday regarding the appointment of the county's next state's attorney.

Since 2009 Tyler Edmonds was the face of justice in Union County, but that changed when he resigned in July after being appointed as an associate judge for the Illinois First Judicial Circuit. Edmonds was sworn-in on August 9.

On Thursday, Union County Democrats and its chairperson, Teresa Vincent, filed a complaint for injunction and request for temporary restraining order against defendant Max Miller, the chairman of the county's commissioners.

In the complaint Vincent argues that the group nominated Tyler Dihle on August 5 to assume the vacancy left by Edmonds.

The group contends that Miller ignored the nomination and belatedly nominated Daniel Klingemann during a special board meeting on August 27. Three Republicans voted to approve the appointment while two democrats voted 'no'.

"For a replacement of a state's attorney, that office must be filled by a democrat since Tyler Edmonds was (voted) in as a democrat," Vincent said.

The Illinois Election Code states that in the event of a resignation, "the appointee must be a member of the same political party as the person he succeeds was at the time of his election."

"I feel like at this point still we'll prevail in our decision," Miller said.

The complaint asks Miller to selected an attorney with ample experience no later than October 7. The next hearing will be held on Friday, September 13 at 9 a.m.