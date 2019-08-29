Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found

Posted: Updated:

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (WSIL) - Authorities are looking for a man who they believe caused several accidents and who might be connected to a body found near an interstate in southeast Missouri.

Troopers say Myron Tillmon may have run away from a crash near Highway KK and Highway 55 in his underwear.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said the man drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 for more than 20 miles Thursday, causing several vehicles to run off the road.

Police responding to the scene near Scott City found a man's body along the interstate. Investigators are trying to determine a connection between the deceased person and the wrong-way driver.

Authorities searched that area this afternoon... before learning Tillmon may have gotten a ride out of town.

He is suspected of being involved in multiple traffic accidents today and running from a traffic stop.

Police say if you see Tillmon, do not approach him and call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.