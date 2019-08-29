Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (WSIL) - Authorities are looking for a man who they believe caused several accidents and who might be connected to a body found near an interstate in southeast Missouri.

Troopers say Myron Tillmon may have run away from a crash near Highway KK and Highway 55 in his underwear.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said the man drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 for more than 20 miles Thursday, causing several vehicles to run off the road.

Police responding to the scene near Scott City found a man's body along the interstate. Investigators are trying to determine a connection between the deceased person and the wrong-way driver.

Authorities searched that area this afternoon... before learning Tillmon may have gotten a ride out of town.

He is suspected of being involved in multiple traffic accidents today and running from a traffic stop.

Police say if you see Tillmon, do not approach him and call 911.

