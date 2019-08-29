Johnston City Fire Department donates truck - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Johnston City Fire Department donates truck

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Brookport's Fire Chief, Bill Copley, says his department can't afford to replace their failing trucks.

So, Johnston City's Fire Chief, Tom Burton, decided to help out, by donating one of his department's firetrucks.

Burton told News 3 his department has received several donations of equipment over the years, and found themselves with extra equipment.

Chief Copley says the new truck is a major upgrade over his old equipment, "Yeah this is an '89, The ones we had were in the 70's, and you know, tore down and busted up. This one here is in great shape. It's going to last us for many many years."

Chief Copley says he expects the new truck to save lives, and make appearances in future parades.

