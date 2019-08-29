Pritzker has hairline thigh fracture, ordered to rest

Authorities are looking for a man who they believe caused several accidents and who might be connected to a body found near an interstate in southeast Missouri.
St. Louis-area commuters who prefer to cross the Mississippi River on the Martin Luther King Bridge will have to wait quite a while longer for the bridge to reopen.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has suffered a setback in defending his contract to add outside lawyers to his team that's suing manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a hairline fracture on his left thighbone and a doctor has ordered rest for four to six weeks.
WSIL - Friday will feel more like the season with bright sunshine warming afternoon readings well into the 80s. A line of storms north of us is expected to make it into the Metro East area. ...
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Good Samaritan Hospital is expanding some of its metabolic services and moving them do a different building on the campus.
Firefighters were called to the restaurant on James Sanders Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
In this week's edition of Pets of the Week, we have five dogs and one cat.
MARION (WSIL) -- According to the City of Marion, the intersection of Morgan Avenue and North Carbon Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures Thursday morning dipped into the 50s in much of southern Illinois, the coolest morning since the first half of June. As high pressure shifts east of our region today, winds will turn back out of the south and warm temperatures back into the mid 80s.
