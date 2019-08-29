Pritzker has hairline thigh fracture, ordered to rest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker has hairline thigh fracture, ordered to rest

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a hairline fracture on his left thighbone and a doctor has ordered rest for four to six weeks.

The Democrat's office said Thursday that Pritzker doesn't know how the injury occurred. It was not a recent injury. But pain in his knee became more significant in recent weeks while attending public events where he stood or walked long distances. He made several visits to the state fairs in Springfield and DuQuoin.

A statement says that Pritzker is in "good spirits" and will remain "fully engaged" in government business. He will receive frequent updates from his staff and agency heads.

The statement says Pritzker is in otherwise good physical health.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.