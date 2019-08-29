Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are hitting the road to better serve rural troops

(WSIL) -- The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are reaching out to their more rural scouts and volunteers.

About a year ago, the organization rolled out a truck that delivers supplies that girl scouts would normally get at a physical store.They are now touring the region to raise awareness of their truck and its services.

Volunteers say the nearest two brick and mortar stores are in Cape Girardeau or in the St. Louis Metro East (Glen Carbon).

Director of Communications with the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Kim Vrooman, emphasizes the service this brings to rural troop members.

"Having the mobile truck really helps us get into the more rural areas, the under resourced areas, to bring these items that it would have otherwise taken our volunteers up to an hour, maybe even two to get to the nearest shop," Vrooman said.

CEO, Loretta Graham, says they'll take the truck wherever troop members need it, "So when the volunteers say 'We want the truck here', if they're having a big event, we are bringing the truck."

Representatives say the organization has also received seed money from Google to implement a truck that focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).