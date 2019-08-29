Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found

Posted:

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a man who they believe caused several accidents and who might be connected to a body found near an interstate in southeast Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said the man drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 for more than 20 miles Thursday, causing several vehicles to run off the road.

Police responding to the scene near Scott City found a man's body along the interstate. Investigators are trying to determine a connection between the deceased person and the wrong-way driver.

The Southeast Missourian reports an eyewitness said the driver abandoned his vehicle after a collision and fled on foot, reportedly shedding his clothes as he ran.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a ground and air search of the area.

