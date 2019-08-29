2 women die in shooting in south St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 women die in shooting in south St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two women are dead after a shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened Thursday in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police say a possible suspect is in custody. He was captured soon after the shooting following a foot chase.

A witness told an officer on patrol about the shooting just before noon. Police found two women with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

St. Louis homicides are on the rise. At a town hall meeting Wednesday to address gun violence, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said the city had recorded 134 homicides, compared to 119 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.