Missouri-Kansas City settles with lawsuits with professor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri-Kansas City associate professor whose complaints led to the eventual ouster of a top pharmacy professor has agreed to the settlement of two lawsuits.

The Kansas City Star reports Mirdul Murkherji, of Lenexa, Kansas, will receive a $360,000 settlement.

Murkherji claimed the university retaliated against him and others who complained to school officials about abuse from his former boss, Ashim Mitra. He also said the university retaliated against Mukherji because he claimed in the lawsuits that Mitra mistreated foreign students.

Mitra resigned in March after allegations he used foreign graduate students as servants. The university also alleged in a lawsuit that Mitra stole a student's research and sold it to a pharmaceutical company.

Last week, the university fired pharmacy professor Anil Kumar but has refused to say why.

