Chicago Police sharing info to track suspected gun offenders

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says his department has started sharing information on suspected gun offenders with local and federal law enforcement agencies to help them better keep tabs on these cases.

In a news conference on Thursday, Johnson said the monthly meetings are designed to help with "identifying gaps and closing loopholes" in the criminal justice system. The meetings are expected to be attended by police officials, Cook County sheriff's officials, county prosecutors, federal prosecutors and others.

In recent months, Johnson has complained about what he sees as a judicial system that makes it too easy for suspected gun offenders to return to the streets after they're arrested. To draw attention to the issue, his department recently unveiled an online tool that allows the public to track gun cases.

