Friday: Sunny and warmer for most - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Friday: Sunny and warmer for most

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Friday will feel more like the season with bright sunshine warming afternoon readings well into the 80s.  A line of storms north of us is expected to make it into the Metro East area.  Local football teams and fans traveling that way could see some rain and lightning.  Storms are not expected to make much south progress into SIL but be sure to monitor the WSIL weather app and catch Jim's updated forecasts on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.