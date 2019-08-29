Friday: Sunny and warmer for most

WSIL - Friday will feel more like the season with bright sunshine warming afternoon readings well into the 80s. A line of storms north of us is expected to make it into the Metro East area. ...
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Good Samaritan Hospital is expanding some of its metabolic services and moving them do a different building on the campus.
Firefighters were called to the restaurant on James Sanders Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
In this week's edition of Pets of the Week, we have five dogs and one cat.
MARION (WSIL) -- According to the City of Marion, the intersection of Morgan Avenue and North Carbon Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures Thursday morning dipped into the 50s in much of southern Illinois, the coolest morning since the first half of June. As high pressure shifts east of our region today, winds will turn back out of the south and warm temperatures back into the mid 80s.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An investigation into potential drug activity near Reidland led to the McCracken County Sheriff's office to the largest quantity of methamphetamine to be confiscated in the county's history.
The DuQuoin State Fair is in full swing, and no matter your age, you’re sure to find fun things to do.
A new task force will look at ways to repurpose the former Tamms Supermax Prison.
The town of Johnston City now has a new playground, named in honor of a former student and teacher who died in a car crash.
