Federal appeals court upholds assault weapons ban in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Federal appeals court upholds assault weapons ban in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld an assault weapons ban in Chicago and the rest of Cook County, Illinois.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that guns rights advocates provided no compelling reason why the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

In that ruling, the court said Highland Park didn't run afoul of the Second Amendment right to bear arms because residents could still obtain other types of guns for self-defense.

Thursday's unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the argument the ban in Cook County, which includes Chicago, should be assessed differently because it has higher crime rates.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.