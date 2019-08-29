Part of Interstate 70 near Kansas City closed next weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Part of Interstate 70 near Kansas City closed next weekend

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - State transportation authorities are warning drivers to expect traffic disruptions next weekend while a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 70 is closed near Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the interstate between Independence and eastern Kansas City will close on the evening of Sept. 6 and reopen early Sept. 9.

During the closure, crews will demolish ramps in the Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 interchange as part of a project to redesign the interchange.

Crews also will repair lighting and median walls, as well as improving drainage and paving.

Transportation officials are warning of traffic delays. Drivers are being urged to plan ahead, leave early and follow detours that will take them around the construction on Interstate 470.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.