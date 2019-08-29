Cook County group gets $6M grant to fight youth homelessness - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cook County group gets $6M grant to fight youth homelessness

Posted: Updated:

HILLSIDE, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago-area advocacy group will use a $6 million federal grant to fight homelessness among youths.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant Thursday to the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County. It says the group will use the funds to develop a plan to prevent and to end homelessness for people under the age of 25 through partnerships, new housing and services.

The Cook County grant is among $75 million being awarded in 23 communities across the country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.